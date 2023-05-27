Notification Settings

Lineside fire causes 'no impact' to services on Severn Valley Railway

By Megan Howe

Firefighters have been called to reports of a lineside fire at the Severn Valley Railway.

Firefighters were called to Eardington bank, near Eardington Halt (pictured) on the Severn Valley Railway
Firefighters were called to Eardington bank, near Eardington Halt (pictured) on the Severn Valley Railway

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Eardington, near Bridgnorth, at around 2pm after receiving reports of a fire on the embankment.

One fire appliance including the Incident Support Unit was mobilised from Bridgnorth.

A spokesperson from Severn Valley Railway said: "It was on Eardington Bank, the fire service attended and it was dealt with.

"There hasn't been an impact on services at all but we did start the day with a red alert so the team were aware of this."

The fire measured approximately 200 square meters of grass.

Crews used one hosereel jet and a high pressure lance to extinguish.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

