Wolverhampton spot with rich history wins wedding venue of the year award

The team at Grand Station celebrate the award

Grand Station in Wolverhampton won the award at the 6th Britain's Asian Wedding Awards, which were held at The Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport NEC Hotel, on Tuesday, April 25.

The venue which is based on Sun Street, Wolverhampton, was one of the finalists in the Wedding Venue of the Year category, and though the competition was fierce, Grand Station managed to take the trophy home.

Sharing his delight at the winning of the award, Danny Thompson, head of sales and business development at Grand Station said: "It is an honour to work with such a hard working and dedicated team at the Grand Station

"We hosted over 350 events last year, we are grateful to all the local people that continue to support us every year.

"We host a lot of different types of weddings at the Grand Station, but Asian Weddings have always been very important to us, due to the different cultures living in the local area. We have dedicated packages that specialise in Hindu, Sikh and Muslim weddings."

The venue does not only host weddings, but a wide range of events such as conferences, exhibitions, seminars, Christmas parties, and also charity balls - something that Danny said they are proud to host throughout the year.

Grand Station is a multi-facet space and hold events from 10 people up to 1,000 people, and the venue has become a popular spot for weddings and parties, due to its classy look which is based around the Grade II listed building previously being the Low Level Train Station in Wolverhampton. It was originally opened as such in 1854.

A spokesperson for The Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards 2023 said: “The winners represent the gold standard of the Britain’s Asian wedding industry. The awards celebrated those who work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.