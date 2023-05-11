Notification Settings

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé the latest star to visit Black Sabbath Bench

By Isabelle Parkin

Star singer Michael Bublé has been pictured sitting on Birmingham's Black Sabbath bench, rubbing shoulders with West Midlands music royalty.

The singer posted the image to fans on Twitter

The Canadian crooner paid a visit to the Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street, sitting on the steel bench that was commissioned to pay tribute to the region's rock legends.

The bench, which features the faces of the four original members of the group, was launched by the Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District in 2019.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, Michael Bublé said: "Bublé on the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham. Say that five times fast."

The singer is visiting the city as part of his world tour, and will play tonight at the Resorts World Arena.

Michael is just the latest in a line of notable musicians who have made a pilgrimage to Birmingham to pose on the city's Black Sabbath bench.

Previous stars who have paid the landmark a visit include:

  • Marek 'Spider' Pajack from the Polish metal band, Vader

  • Members of the Canadian heavy metal band, Anvil

  • Ian Scott of the American thrash metal band, Anthrax

  • The drummer of Anthrax has also been pictured on the bench with Carla Harvey, one of the frontwomen of the heavy metal band Butcher Babies

  • Adam 'Nergal' Darski, the lead guitarist and vocalist of Polish extreme metal band Behemoth

Isabelle Parkin

