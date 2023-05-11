Canadian crooner Michael Bublé the latest star to visit Black Sabbath Bench

The singer posted the image to fans on Twitter

The Canadian crooner paid a visit to the Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street, sitting on the steel bench that was commissioned to pay tribute to the region's rock legends.

The bench, which features the faces of the four original members of the group, was launched by the Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District in 2019.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, Michael Bublé said: "Bublé on the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham. Say that five times fast."

The singer is visiting the city as part of his world tour, and will play tonight at the Resorts World Arena.

Bublé on the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham. Say that 5 times fast. #Blacksabbathbenchselfie pic.twitter.com/yZbAe2PrtS — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 10, 2023

Michael is just the latest in a line of notable musicians who have made a pilgrimage to Birmingham to pose on the city's Black Sabbath bench.

Previous stars who have paid the landmark a visit include: