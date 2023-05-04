A steam engine at Statfold

Statfold will host a steam-powered three days in which several locomotives will offer train journeys around the Narrow Gauge Railway at the attraction.

The new Mease Valley Light Railway will also be open, after completing its first journey at Statfold last month.

Having been built at Exmoor Steam Railway in 2007, the locomotive remained out-of-steam for the public, so its Easter excursion was the first time it had pulled passenger trains in 16 years.

To mark the King’s Coronation on Saturday, Statfold will show the momentous occasion live on a big screen and will stay open late to beam the Coronation Concert on Sunday. There will also be street party fun to look out for.

Other activities include a visit to the world-renowned Roundhouse Locomotive Museum, or let the little ones blow off some steam in Toby's Barn Soft Play and other outdoor play areas.