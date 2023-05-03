Coronation carriage photo booth will allow visitors to capture souvenir snaps at Dudley Zoo

Dudley Zoo has a special Royal Coronation Carriage. Pictured: Lesley Lewis and David Murphy

The attraction has made a very special carriage photo booth, fit for any king or queen.

Head of maintenance, Mark Whitcombe and maintenance supervisor, Dave Murphy, hand-crafted the wooden carriage for inside the zoo’s farm barn, which has been decked out in red, white and blue bunting for the royal occasion.

Media and communications officer, Rachel Hickman, said: “The carriage looks fabulous and is a fun way to help us celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, who’s well known as being an ardent advocate for wildlife conservation and the environment.