Coronation carriage photo booth will allow visitors to capture souvenir snaps at Dudley Zoo

By Lisa O'Brien

Staff at Dudley Zoo are getting ready to celebrate the King's coronation in style this weekend.

Dudley Zoo has a special Royal Coronation Carriage. Pictured: Lesley Lewis and David Murphy
The attraction has made a very special carriage photo booth, fit for any king or queen.

Head of maintenance, Mark Whitcombe and maintenance supervisor, Dave Murphy, hand-crafted the wooden carriage for inside the zoo’s farm barn, which has been decked out in red, white and blue bunting for the royal occasion.

Media and communications officer, Rachel Hickman, said: “The carriage looks fabulous and is a fun way to help us celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, who’s well known as being an ardent advocate for wildlife conservation and the environment.

“We’re inviting visitors coming to discover more about the animal kingdom to visit the barn on the lower zoo site and climb aboard the regal red and gold carriage or try out our golden thrones for size, which our talented maintenance team also made for us last year for the platinum jubilee and capture some souvenir snaps of their visit to Dudley Zoo over this historic weekend.”

Lisa O'Brien

Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

