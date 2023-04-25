Notification Settings

New Thomas the Tank Engine ride set to make a 'splash' at Drayton Manor resort this week

By Isabelle Parkin

Drayton Manor Resort has announced its newest attraction – and it will open just in time for the bank holiday.

The ride will be the newest addition to Thomas Land at the park. Picture: Drayton Manor
The ride will be the latest addition to Thomas Land at the park, which is home to more than 25 rides.

The water ride, called "Thomas and Percy's Submarine Splash", is a "baby" flume featuring two small drops for the park's younger visitors, and will open on Saturday, just in time for the first of three bank holidays in May.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at the Tamworth theme park, said: "The arrival of Thomas and Percy’s Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary.

"We’re certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves.

"Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash ride will provide the opportunity for families to experience a thrilling flume together, featuring two mini drops on an exciting journey through the Island of Sodor.

"Guests are sure to feel part of the Thomas and Friends team while working together to help transport the submarine to its final destination."

People can book tickets to the park by visiting the Drayton Manor Resort website.

