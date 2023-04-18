Splash hit! Peter Andre sings with West Midlands Safari Park sea lion

Peter was filmed performing with the seal at West Midlands Safari Park

The singer was recorded singing a duet of his hit Mysterious Girl with a sea lion.

Peter introduced the animal as the "legendary seal" on the video to his fans, and said he "finally got to work with this legend" before breaking out into song.

On the comedic video, which was posted to the celebrity's social media accounts on Sunday, Peter sat next to the sea lion's enclosure to give the impromptu performance.