Splash hit! Peter Andre sings with West Midlands Safari Park sea lion

By Isabelle Parkin

Peter Andre has been filmed singing one of his hit songs with an unexpected guest at West Midland Safari Park.

Peter was filmed performing with the seal at West Midlands Safari Park
The singer was recorded singing a duet of his hit Mysterious Girl with a sea lion.

Peter introduced the animal as the "legendary seal" on the video to his fans, and said he "finally got to work with this legend" before breaking out into song.

On the comedic video, which was posted to the celebrity's social media accounts on Sunday, Peter sat next to the sea lion's enclosure to give the impromptu performance.

The television personality sang lyrics from the hit 90s tune, pausing momentarily between notes to give the sea lion its time to shine.

