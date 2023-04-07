Notification Settings

Visitors fill car park at Wolverhampton's Wightwick Manor as gates temporarily close

By Emma Walker

The warmer weather has seen crowds heading to Wolverhampton's Wightwick Manor & Gardens this Good Friday.

Staff at popular National Trust property have temporarily closed the gates to further vehicles due to the car park reaching capacity.

A spokesman for the venue said at around midday: "Please note our car park is now full, we will delete this post when more spaces become available and we are able to reopen the gates.

"If you are arriving by public transport or on foot, you can access our site via the pedestrian entrance on the Bridgnorth Road."

The site is still open to visitors arriving by public transport or foot, however, it does not have any extra parking.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

