Dudley Zoo to let dads go free for Father's Day after success of Mother's Day offer

By Eleanor Lawson

Dudley Zoo has announced it will offer free admission for fathers on Father's Day after the success of its 'mums go free' Mother's Day offer.

Dudley Zoo will offer free admission to fathers on Father's Day after the success of the zoo's Mother's Day offer. Pictured: Bornean orangutang Djmat with babies Jim and Joe.

More than 5,000 people visited the Black Country attraction over the Mother's Day weekend, when the zoo offered free admission to mums when accompanied by a paying child or adult.

The offer was so successful that the zoo will now repeat the offer for Father's Day.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "We celebrated Mother’s Day in style, with more than 5,000 people visiting us over the weekend.

"On Mothering Sunday alone, we were joined by 3,411 people, in addition to the 1,634 visitors who explored the site on Saturday, with 1,362 people taking up our ‘mums go free’ admission offer over the two days.

"And not to leave out the father figure in your life, we’ll also be repeating the offer for Father’s Day in June, so make sure to save the date!

"We’ll let you know when the Father’s Day tickets are available, so keep an eye out for more information in the coming weeks."

