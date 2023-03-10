Winners of the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Award 2023

The winners of the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Food Awards have been announced with the National Memorial Arboretum, picking up a hat-trick of honours.

Over 40 of the region's biggest and best tourism and hospitality venues were shortlisted for the awards, with winners for all 20 categories being announced at a black tie ceremony at Doubletree, near Hilton, Stoke-On-Trent.

Philip White, Staffordshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: "Our annual tourism awards are an important event that we look forward to each year.

"They give us a great opportunity to celebrate all those working in the sector to give visitors a great experience of our wonderful county."

The National Memorial Arboretum was named Staffordshire’s Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, took three in the honours in the Experience of the Year, Business Events Venue of the Year and Large Visitors Attraction of the Year categories.

Mr White continued: "It's great to see such a range of businesses from larger more established attractions to some of our smaller independently owned businesses being recognised.

"They should all be extremely proud of their achievements and the great job they do in attracting more and more visitors, generating millions of pounds per month for our economy and sustaining tens of thousands of jobs."