Fun steam weekend at Staffordshire's Statfold Barn Railway

Statfold Barn Railway

Next weekend the heritage railway attraction in Tamworth is hosting its Spectacle of Steam Enthusiast Day on March 18 followed by a special opening on March 19 to mark Mothering Sunday.

The Spectacle of Steam features a huge variety of rare, unique and historic locomotives on show from various manufacturers from around the world along with the grand opening of the Mease Valley Light Railway and woods. It is the newest 12¼ gauge railway in existence.

There will be freight trains running throughout the day as well as Statfold’s unique railbus ‘The Goose’ while the Hunslet Archive will also be open to allow people to see original locomotive drawings.

Vintage tram

Other attractions include The Roundhouse Museum, giant North American Trucks, vintage trams, workshops and talks at the Ashby Road site.

A free bus service to the site will be available from Tamworth town centre and Tamworth Railway Station.

Tickets for the Spectacle of Steam Enthusiast Day are £15 for adults and £10 for children. Family tickets for two adults and two children are £42.50, and for concessions and carers £12.50.

On Mothering Sunday there will be a sparkling wine reception, a vintage train ride and delicious afternoon tea served in the the private museum gallery, and Toby's Barn with its three-tiered railway-themed soft play activity area and climbing wall will be open.

Visiting times are 11.30am or 2.30pm and cost is adults £45 and children £12.