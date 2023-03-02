Railway "pioneer" dies after nearly 60 years at SVR

Tony Bending who worked at SVR for 57 years (picture Bob Sweet)

Tony Bending, a resident of Bridgnorth died on February 19, aged 77.

He started volunteering at the railway in 1966. Friend and fellow "SVR pioneer" David Williams, a director at SVR, has paid tribute to his late colleague.

He said: “Tony was one of the most well-known and respected volunteers on the Severn Valley Railway.

"Like many of the early members who were mourning the upcoming end of steam traction on British Railways, Tony joined the SVR Society in 1966, and took part in working parties at Bridgnorth and down the line to Hampton Loade.

"He joined a group of 18 people who bought locomotive 43106 straight from BR at Preston in 1968, and helped to restore it to pristine condition."

He said the pair had known each other since that time when they were just "teenagers who tore about Britain photographing steam before it disappeared in 1968".

He added: "At that time, neither of us were local to Bridgnorth, Bewdley or Kidderminster, but as early members of the burgeoning SVR Society, we had a chance to buy and preserve steam locos and coaches on a picturesque stretch of railway.

"The Society managed to purchase the first stretch of 4.5 miles, and of course, success breeds success; that eventually became the 16.5 mile line we have today! At the beginning, there were no other preserved standard gauge railways within a 100-mile radius of the West Midlands.

“Very early on, Tony became involved in marketing and publicity activities, and his organisational and analytical flair was soon recognised. It was put to good use as a director of the SVR Company (also known as the Guarantee Company) from 1973, and SVR Holdings Plc (the train operating company) from 2011. He was a director of both companies at the time of his death.

“Tony’s managerial experience with British Telecom in Birmingham and London saw him ‘in at the start’ of the computer world, and his knowledge of it at a sound practical level saved the SVR from some large maintenance fees over the whole railway.

“He was on the first SVR footplate courses for ‘outsiders’ in 1969, and became a prolific driver, achieving a lifelong ambition of handling Duchess, King, A4 and Bulleid Pacifics. His last turn, however, was on his favourite 43106 the ‘Flying Pig’, just before his 75th birthday in September 2020.

“So much more could be related, but suffice to say that Tony really ’lived’ SVR for 57 years.