Crafters create special art around boundary of Tamworth Castle

The project

The work around Tamworth Castle boundary wall is thanks to local crafters who have joined together to weave a variety of fabrics, textures and fibres, to play homage to the materials once produced at the Tamworth Castle Mill in the 18th century.

Inter-Woven is a community project connecting a strong heritage with today's innovative developments in the Textile Industry, creating an expression of Tamworth's rich and diverse communities.

In recent months Tamworth Borough Council invited residents to join a community dig at Holloway, near to the location of a medieval mill that was located south of the castle at the confluence of the Rivers Tame and Anker and was formerly held by the lord of the castle.

This historical site was where the inhabitants of the town were required to grind their corn and was initially water-powered and saw many adaptations and reconstructions during its existence.

Later, in the 18th century (1788), the Mill was owned by Sir Robert Peel and was adapted to produce cloth from cotton and partly used pauper children from the London workhouses as his workforce.

The installation of the Interwoven Textile Art to link the mill site and the castle boundary, pays respect to the lives of the mill workers and a reminder of Tamworth’s rich heritage.

Sarah Baxter of SB Textiles has been helping the castle facilitate this project by working with local community groups, who made their own fabrics to weave together. Groups were invited to take part in the project by knitting, crocheting, weaving or embroidering 1m long length of fabrics. The project had a phenomenal response with contributions arriving from as far afield as Scotland.

Tamworth Castle has hosted a textile workshop helping to create the installation of different woven fabrics in connection with the recent archaeological dig in the grounds which revealed further evidence of the site of the Mill.

Other groups including Dosthill WI and The Sacred Heart Craft group, have worked together to make this fabulous display of banners, that is now on show at the castle boundary.

Anna Miller, Assistant Director of Growth and Regeneration at Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth has a great history of the Mill that once stood at the foot of the castle by the river. The recent dig has helped uncover further evidence of this site and it is great to be able to keep the memories of the workers alive with our workshops and this creative textile project.