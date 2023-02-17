Drayton Manor is set for 'biggest, boldest year yet' with host of new events

Wave Swinger, Drayton Manor Resort

The Tamworth attraction has announced a total of seven events, including March of the Dinosaurs, 15 Years of Thomas Land, Coronation Street Party, Fiestaval, Summer Nights, and Vikings Festival, plus the recently announced Dinosaur Breakout.

Popular Halloween and Christmas experiences will also be making a bigger and better return.

With live shows, Raptor-wrangling workshops and pre-historic parades, the resort’s dinosaurs will be sticking around for a while longer with March of the Dinosaurs, taking place from Friday, March 10 until Friday, March 31.

The resort will be dedicating the whole month to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Thomas Land in April.

There will be street entertainment, party games, a Thomas-themed Easter egg hunt, and special live performances at the Knapford Station Balcony from Sir Topham Hatt himself, alongside his mischievous sidekicks, Rusty and Dusty.

Celebrations are set to continue for the King’s Coronation, where Drayton Manor Resort will host a street party fit for royalty over the bank holiday weekend from May 5-7.

Fiestaval will bring a vibrant carnival atmosphere during May half-term, running from Saturday, May 27 until Friday, June 2.

Visitors can expect a colourful array of high-energy dancers, live entertainment and fun-filled activities across the resort, topped off by Rory the Lion’s fiesta finale show.

From July 1 until August 26, Summer Nights will see a showstopping line up of live performances hosted by bands and DJs.

Loki at Drayton Manor

The Vikings Festival will see Norse history come to life, with entertainment, fire performers, beer tents and banquets galore. As well as offering thrill-seekers the chance to board their favourite rides after dark, including Loki, Thor, and Jorgmungandr.

Jamie Turner, marketing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to finally reveal our highly-anticipated events schedule for 2023 – and it’s safe to say our guests have plenty to look forward to this year!

“It’s been an incredibly exciting time for us at Drayton Manor Resort as we look to make this our biggest, best, and boldest year yet. We’ve carefully curated a jam-packed line up of new, elevated experiences with something in mind for everyone to enjoy throughout every season, alongside reimagining the annual events that we know our guests love.

“We’ll be revealing more about our plans for Halloween and Christmas in due course, and cannot wait to open our doors to families across the Midlands in the meantime!”