Peaky Blinders theme park could be on the way to the West Midlands - reports

According to reports online, the hit BBC show could be getting its own theme park in Birmingham after tourism chiefs showed interest in creating a new attraction.
Birmingham City Council has reportedly entered talks with creative companies over concepts for the park, with Digbeth favoured for the possible venue.
"This may sound like a crazy idea, but Peaky Blinders was such a phenomenon and it's reaped huge rewards for Britain," a source told the Sun newspaper.
"Although the show was ultra-violent, it also showcased our industrial past, not to mention a whole new wave of fashion and haircuts.
"So it's actually a no-brainer for tourism chiefs keen to get the maximum draw and make the most of a TV show that was an international hit."
Birmingham City is no stranger to flat cap-themed concepts, with a Peaky Blinders-themed festival headlined by Liam Gallagher already taking place in the city – and the BBC drama featured in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening and closing ceremonies.
The Peaky Blinders series ended last April – but a film is in the works and due to be released in 2024.
Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role of Thomas Shelby in the hit drama, confirmed a film script was "close" to being finished and said last year: "The plan is to make a film to continue the story, but in a cinematic world rather than on television."
The show was filmed in locations in the north and west of the UK, with many of the scenes being shot in the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.