Peaky Blinders theme park could be on the way to the West Midlands - reports

A Peaky Blinders theme park could be developed in the Digbeth area of Birmingham. Photographer: Robert Viglasky

According to reports online, the hit BBC show could be getting its own theme park in Birmingham after tourism chiefs showed interest in creating a new attraction.

Birmingham City Council has reportedly entered talks with creative companies over concepts for the park, with Digbeth favoured for the possible venue.

"This may sound like a crazy idea, but Peaky Blinders was such a phenomenon and it's reaped huge rewards for Britain," a source told the Sun newspaper.

"Although the show was ultra-violent, it also showcased our industrial past, not to mention a whole new wave of fashion and haircuts.

"So it's actually a no-brainer for tourism chiefs keen to get the maximum draw and make the most of a TV show that was an international hit."

Birmingham City is no stranger to flat cap-themed concepts, with a Peaky Blinders-themed festival headlined by Liam Gallagher already taking place in the city – and the BBC drama featured in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening and closing ceremonies.

The Peaky Blinders series ended last April – but a film is in the works and due to be released in 2024.

Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role of Thomas Shelby in the hit drama, confirmed a film script was "close" to being finished and said last year: "The plan is to make a film to continue the story, but in a cinematic world rather than on television."