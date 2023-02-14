Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Twycross Zoo plans host of activities for February half term

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Families are being invited to celebrate the Animal Kingdom at Twycross Zoo next week as part of their February half term plans.

Enjoy a day at the zoo
Enjoy a day at the zoo

From Saturday until Sunday, February 26, visitors will be able to meet and greet Twycross Zoo’s eye-catching Creatures of the World, a series of interactive walkabout performances with giant tropical birds, tall giraffe puppets and marvellous monkeys.

Animal lovers also have the chance to discover amazing facts about Twycross Zoo’s animals, at exciting talks near their habitats.

There will also be an array of animal-themed crafts at the Rhino School House and families can also experience The Gruffalo Discovery Land.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.twycrosszoo.org.

Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News