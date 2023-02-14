Twycross Zoo plans host of activities for February half term

Enjoy a day at the zoo

From Saturday until Sunday, February 26, visitors will be able to meet and greet Twycross Zoo’s eye-catching Creatures of the World, a series of interactive walkabout performances with giant tropical birds, tall giraffe puppets and marvellous monkeys.

Animal lovers also have the chance to discover amazing facts about Twycross Zoo’s animals, at exciting talks near their habitats.

There will also be an array of animal-themed crafts at the Rhino School House and families can also experience The Gruffalo Discovery Land.