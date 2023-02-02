Give a goat a rose: Animal rescue centre hosting special Valentine's Day experiences

Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue is hosting special Valentine's Day mornings with its animals. Photo: Tom Ball.

Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue in Billingsley is giving guests the opportunity to do just that this year, with two special Valentine's Day events.

On Sunday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 14, all visitors will receive a rose, which they can either take home or feed to one of the rescue centre's goats, "to show them that Valentine’s Day is a special day for them too".

Guests will also be encouraged to write a poem for the animals, and can enter a draw to come back and see them again at Easter for free.

Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue is hosting special Valentine's Day mornings with its animals. Photo: Tom Ball.

A spokesperson for the rescue centre said: "You can come and meet gorgeous Mr Bump, our blind donkey; One Eyed Jack our one-eyed donkey, Ginger the Kune Kune Pig and his new younger piglet pals, walk one of our many rescue goats and see all the goats - and if you’re lucky the new born kids that have arrived from Rays Farm, cuddle a guinea pig, sit in our rabbit village, have a picnic with the alpaca or play with the ferrets.

"Why not chat with Pongo and Ziggy our cheeky Macaws? You can even get a selfie with our Zonkey - one of only three known zonkeys in the UK.

Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue is hosting special Valentine's Day mornings with its animals. Photo: Tom Ball.

0

"We pride ourselves on being an inclusive environment, and ask that you let us know if you have any special needs within your party. We promise lots of hands on experience with the small furry animals.

"Please note, the sat nav will take you to the wrong farm, so please check emails after booking for directions to the rescue."

Severn Valley Donkey and Dog Rescue is hosting special Valentine's Day mornings with its animals. Photo: Tom Ball.

All tickets must be pre-booked, costing £10 per adult and £8 per child, which will include one rose per person, a hot drink for adults, and a heart biscuit for children. Children under 12 months go for free. All money raised will go straight to the Severn Valley Rescue charity.