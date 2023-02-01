Twycross Zoo celebrates zebras as part of themed week

Three of Twycross Zoo’s male zebras - Ntwetwe, 10 years, Windhoek, 10 years and Usakos, 9 years

The leading conservation charity is celebrating the iconic species on-site until Sunday with an array of exciting and educational activity planned for visitors to enjoy as part of their visit to the Zoo.

Twycross Zoo, which is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, is currently home to four male Chapman’s zebra named after regions of Namibia and Botswana, where they can be found in the wild. The Zoo welcomed Serowe (age 9), Usakos (age 9), Windhoek (age 10) and Ntwetwe (age 10) in 2014 and has cared for them ever since.

Visitors can enjoy daily talks from the Zoo’s award-winning education team and learn everything there is to know about one of Africa’s most iconic grazing animals, get up close and personal to a pair of life-sized Zebra puppets on Saturday, before heading to the on-site Twycross Zoo gift shop to pick up Zebra-themed goodies at a discounted rate.

Yianna Cooling, animal team manager (mammals) at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re incredibly proud to house four Chapman’s zebra at the Zoo. The species are some of the Zoo’s most popular and well-loved inhabitants due to their iconic and striking stripes, and it’s wonderful to be able to extend the fun and celebrate International Zebra Day with our visitors.

“A day out to Twycross Zoo is so much more than just a day out, as every visit and the ongoing support of the public enables us to continue our vital conservation work and preserve and protect the species with whom we share our planet.”