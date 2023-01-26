Drayton Manor set to transport guests to the land of dinosaurs

Drayton Manor has plenty of dinosaur fun in February

Drayton Manor Resort in Tamworth is kicking off the new year with a February half term line-up, where guests will come face-to-face with giants of the Jurassic age at ‘Dinosaur Break Out’.

From February 18-26, guests will be transported to an ancient era across the resort, where infamous species of dinosaurs will be roaming the grounds after escaping their enclosures.

Visitors will have the chance to walk among astounding dinos – including the UK’s largest walking Brontosaurus and the tallest walking T-Rex in Europe.

Guests will also be able to get up close and personal with the gentle Spinosaurus and Triceratops.

Explorers can train to become a professional dino wrangler at the Raptor Training Show, putting their survival skills to the test in an immersive 15-minute 4D live experience.

Guests will then have the opportunity to stomp along to a pre-historic party at the Dino Disco.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We are delighted to host our guests once again for our fantastic February half term celebrations – and this year’s line-up is bigger and more dino-mite than ever!

“We’ve launched Dinosaur Break Out as a new event to kick-start 2023, and our brilliant team-members have been working hard behind the scenes to create a truly unforgettable experience for the whole family to enjoy. Being able to walk among the dinosaurs really transports you to a whole new world, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests to the Jurassic era!

“This is just the beginning of a very exciting year for us at Drayton Manor Resort, with a top-secret new project to be announced in the coming weeks and lots of other amazing plans in the pipeline. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and fun-seekers in the months ahead!”