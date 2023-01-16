Baby Upendi celebrates first birthday at Twycross Zoo

Upendi

Upendi became the first baby of the species to be born in the UK since 2019 when born at Twycross Zoo on January 16 last year to mother Cheka.

The baby boy – part of the endangered species with less than 50,000 total population in the wild – was named Upendi, inspired by a love song from The Lion King II, and ‘Upendo’ which means love in Swahili.

To celebrate his first birthday, Upendi has enjoyed cognitive enrichment, such as food hidden in puzzles, encouraging him to forage and use natural tools, like bonobos do in the wild.

He enjoyed these treats with his mother Cheka and the Zoo’s family of bonobos in their expansive new enclosure, which features more space and outdoor areas, improved lighting and heating and climbing structures for the 13-strong group to enjoy.

Amanda Addison, Animal Team Manager (Apes) at Twycross Zoo, said: “It’s been 12 months since we welcomed Upendi into the world and he has truly stolen the hearts of visitors and staff alike.