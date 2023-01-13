Severn Valley Railway MD Helen Smith set to leave

Helen Smith will leave the organisation in the next few months

Helen Smith, managing director of the Severn Valley Railway, has today announced her departure from the organisation to take up another role elsewhere.

It comes just one day after railway leaders announced voluntary redundancies amid rapid rising costs and an approximately 30 per cent drop in visitor numbers.

The heritage railway said a significant drop in visitor numbers – and increasing energy costs – had prompted 'proactive action' to 'protect its business'.

Helen will remain in post for the next few months and will be working closely with SVR's chairman, Mike Ball, and vice chairman, Jonathan Dunster, to ensure a smooth handover.

The railway says it will release more information as soon as possible.

Mr Ball said: “Helen has made a phenomenal contribution to the SVR. In the three years that she’s been with us she has steered the railway through the devastating impact of Covid, ensuring we secured substantial government support and emergency grant funding to keep us going when we were unable to operate.

“She successfully oversaw the reopening of the railway in very changed and testing circumstances, with the country still in partial lockdown.