Dudley Zoo's most adopted animal of 2022 revealed

Ember, the red panda

The one-year-old only joined the zoo back in May last year, but has already amassed a legion of fans, resulting in her knocking both of the attraction's Linne’s two-toed sloths off the top spot over the festive season.

Marketing manager, Andrea Hales, said: “Despite only being available on our adoption page since September, Ember has proved to be incredibly popular with our visitors and she was the clear favourite for festive gifts.”

Other popular individuals included Pumpkin the capybara and Bornean orangutan babies, Jim and Joe, who can be adopted together in a limited edition package.

Andrea added: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who purchases a Dudley Zoo adoption package, helping us raise thousands of pounds for the zoo’s conservation work.”

Zoo adoptions start from £41.50, last 12 months and include a personalised certificate, animal photo, zoo admission ticket and gift card.

There’s also the chance to upgrade the package to include a personalised plaque outside the animal’s enclosure.