West Midland Safari Park's 'iconic' white lion Rolo dies aged 20

The safari park's iconic male white lion, Rolo, has died at the age of 20. Photo: West Midland Safari Park.

The "iconic, magnificent" male lion recently celebrated his 20th birthday and was much-loved by the keepers at the Bewdley attraction.

A spokesperson for the safari park said: "We are very sad to announce the passing of our iconic male white lion, Rolo.

"He had recently celebrated his 20th birthday, which is a grand old age for any lion. Although he had slowed down in his later years, he was still a magnificent presence within the pride and was respected by all his females.

Rolo photographed in 2010

"He was loved by the keepers, some of who had worked with him for many years, and he would greet them every morning. We will miss seeing him and hearing his roar across the park."

A wildlife photographer who had worked closely with Rolo said: "Such a monumental loss and certainly one that hits hard, he is missed and loved dearly.