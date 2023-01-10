Notification Settings

NHS workers can enjoy free day out at Twycross Zoo in January

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Twycross Zoo is inviting NHS staff to enjoy a free visit to the Zoo this month.

Twycross has an offer on for NHS workers

Until January 31, health workers can enjoy free entry to Twycross when they book online, with the chance to discover more than 400 animals from over 80 different species across the 100-acre site.

Free entry will be given on presentation of valid photo employment ID such as an NHS staff card. If no photo employment ID is available, a December 2022 payslip in addition to a form of photo ID such as a driving licence or passport will be accepted.

ID must be shown at Twycross Zoo admission kiosks to gain free entry. Free entry is only available with an adult, child or concession paid ticket, that is purchased on the Twycross Zoo website or at the admission kiosks.

Ahead of an exciting year for Twycross Zoo which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, visitors can experience some of the brand-new activities announced for 2023, including free childrens’ entertainment at the pop-up Brio Play area, free of charge every day from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more and to plan your free visit, please head to www.twycrosszoo.org.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

