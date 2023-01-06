Owls, budgies, a llama and more: Animals that are up for sale as Rays Farm attraction closes down

Rays Farm announced its immediate closure this week and is now up for sale at £1.65m

The keepers at Rays Farm in Billingsley, near Bridgnorth hope that other farms and zoos will buy the animals to give them a loving new home.

The animals still up for sale include one llama, 18 owls, 23 budgies, and eight sheep, as well as pigs, goats, turkeys, geese, and ducks.

Rays Farm is currently on the market for £1.65 million and is being sold by private treaty via selling agent Nock Deighton. It can also be viewed on the property website Rightmove.

After announcing the farm's closure on Tuesday, the farm issued the following update on Thursday regarding their animals: "Thank you to everyone who has been in touch regarding the closure of Rays Farm.

"We have had many enquiries regarding our animals and birds. We would like to reassure everyone that new homes will be found for all of them. This will take time and care.

"Thank you to all who have reminded us of their fond memories created during their visits. Best wishes to all."

The farm's reindeer have already been sold to a Shrewsbury farm. Photo: Rays Farm.

Rays Farm's reindeer have already been bought by Arscott Farm in Shrewsbury to join their existing herd.

A llama is one of the animals up for sale. Photo: Daniel Wright, Rightmove.

The following animals are looking for loving new homes:

One llama - friendly neutered male, born January 2018. Will cost £250.

Two Boer goats - friendly neutered males, born January 2020. Will cost £100 for both.

Three turkeys - a four-year-old Bronze breeding trio. Will cost £60 for all three.

Two geese - a four-year-old white breeding pair. Will cost £30 for both.

18 owls - details available on application.

Eight sheep - Badger Face: two ewe lambs born 2022, two two-year-old ewes, three broken mouth ewes, one ram full mouth. Ewes have been running with ram since end November. Will cost £400 for all eight sheep.

Two Kunekune Pigs - born in March 2017. Will cost £100 for both.

11 ducks - mixed variety. Will cost £110 for all 11.

23 budgies - outdoor bred. Will cost £230 for all 23.

One green kakariki. Will cost £20.

One of the 18 owls at Rays Farm which are looking for a new home. Photo: Rays Farm.

The following Pygmy goats are also available for new homes:

Four female kids born in 2022. Will cost £400 for all four.

One neutered male kid born in 2022. Will cost £50.

Three neutered males of various ages. Will cost £120 for all three.

Seven pregnant nannies of various ages, due to give birth from February. £1,000 for all seven.

Five females of various ages. Will cost £400 for all five.

One registered Pygmy Billy born December 2018. Gold coloured and debudded. Will cost £350.

Rays Farm is hoping to find all of its animals loving new homes. Several goats are up for sale.

It is not known why the farm has closed, but the Bridgnorth attraction made the following announcement on Tuesday: "It is with regret we have to inform all our visitors, past and present, that Rays Farm Country Matters will not be opening again in 2023.

"Due to several reasons outside of our control, the decision has been made to close the business. We thank everyone for their support."

The family-run farm, which is bordered by ancient woodlands, has been welcoming visitors for 32 years, and was established in 1990 by husband and wife team, Frank and Rose Cartwright.

Their daughter, Julie Nicholls, then took over the family business after her parents retired.