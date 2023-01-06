Animal park staff celebrate the arrival of three bouncing baby goats

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/01/2023 - Two baby goats have been born at Scotty's Donkey & Animal Park near Bridgnorth. In Picture: The baby goats with their Mother, Frankie..

The three baby African Pygmy goats have been born at Scotty's Donkeys & Animal Park, near Bridgnorth, this week – two girls and one boy.

Born to mum Frankie, the goats are being kept in a pen next to the park's alpacas and have been been making lots of mischief since their arrival.

Gemma Mytton-Scott from Scotty's Donkeys said the boy born yesterday had to have a little bit of help, but all three are doing well.

Owners Tony Scott and Gemma Mytton-Scott with two of the baby goats

"The two that were born on Monday are bouncing about the pens and yesterday at noon we had another born," Gemma said.

"He is bigger than the other two even though he is younger. We always love to have baby animals because everyone loves to cuddle them and it will help encourage people in."

Now there are approximately 14 goats in total at the Norton farm on the Apley Estate, and anticipation is building as more baby animals are due to be born in the coming weeks.

Three baby goats have been born at Scotty's Donkey & Animal Park

The baby goats have been introduced to members of the public and enjoy being hand-fed.

Scotty's Donkeys is open from 9.30am-4pm, Monday to Sunday.

Ticket prices are £6.50 for adults, £5.50 for children, £5.50 for concessions and under 2s go free.