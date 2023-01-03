Eagle-eyed viewers spot Midlands attraction on The Masked Singer

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed a Shropshire spot in ITV's The Masked Singer. Image: ITV

The ITV singing competition took viewers to Ironbridge, with a little visit to Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The introduction of two competitors, Cat and Mouse, took place in the shops and streets of the iconic Victorian town.

The town is a favourite among film and TV-makers, having been used on Dr Who, Victorian Pharmacy and Antiques Roadshow.

The Masked Singer's fourth series premiered on ITV on January 1, and has viewers trying to guess which famous faces are behind the masks.

The jury is still out over the Shropshire link, with some guessing at Shropshire's Jay Blades because of the local connection, but the majority of online comments placing their bets on Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Other theories include RuPaul's Drag Race stars RuPaul and Michelle Visage.