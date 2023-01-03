Notification Settings

Eagle-eyed viewers spot Midlands attraction on The Masked Singer

By Megan Jones

Eagle-eyed viewers of Sunday night's 'The Masked Singer' might have noticed a cameo from one of the region's most popular tourist attractions.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed a Shropshire spot in ITV's The Masked Singer. Image: ITV
Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed a Shropshire spot in ITV's The Masked Singer. Image: ITV

The ITV singing competition took viewers to Ironbridge, with a little visit to Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The introduction of two competitors, Cat and Mouse, took place in the shops and streets of the iconic Victorian town.

The town is a favourite among film and TV-makers, having been used on Dr Who, Victorian Pharmacy and Antiques Roadshow.

The Masked Singer's fourth series premiered on ITV on January 1, and has viewers trying to guess which famous faces are behind the masks.

The jury is still out over the Shropshire link, with some guessing at Shropshire's Jay Blades because of the local connection, but the majority of online comments placing their bets on Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

Other theories include RuPaul's Drag Race stars RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Attractions
Entertainment
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

