Cadbury World welcomes families for pantomime fun

The festive fun is continuing at Cadbury World

The show will be running until Friday with eight show-stopping performances per day.

Families can expect plenty of laughter, audience participation and festive spirit during the 15-minute show as they help Cinderella break-free from her wicked stepsister and find her very own Prince Charming, with a little help from her best friend Buttons and Freddo the frog.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Our enchanting festive pantomimes have been hugely popular with families over the years and Cinderella has been no exception, so we hope families will join us in continuing the festivities in the lead up to 2023.

“With a whole host of chocolatey zones to explore throughout the magical season, Cadbury World has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained and offers great value with all festive entertainment included in the standard admission price.”