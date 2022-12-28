Bridgnorth cinema celebrates 85 years in business - as Gary marks half a century working there

Pictured next to one of the original film projectors is the cinema's manager. James Frizzell, alongside Gary Biddlestone, who has worked at the cinema for almost 50 years

The Reel Cinema Bridgnorth, also known as the Majestic Cinema, is the town's only cinema and is still showing the best of global films amid a challenging time for the industry.

Despite closure during the pandemic, the economic uncertainty of the current climate, and other independent cinemas - such as The Lighthouse in Wolverhampton - closing, the Reel is still doing what it does best - entertaining customers.

The cinema shows the latest blockbusters, such as Avatar 2 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as live screening theatre, opera, and ballet performances from across the country.

The Reel Cinema Bridgnorth, also known as the Majestic Cinema. Photo: Google.

James Frizzell, manager of the Bridgnorth venue, said: "We opened in 1937 and have always been a working cinema - there was some bingo in the 70s and 80s but we have always shown films.

"We are happy to have made the 85 year milestone as its been a tough few years for the cinema industry, with the pandemic and heating costs, but we are positive for the future as we have some big films coming out. Avatar 2 is the next big film and the film slate for 2023 is very strong, so we should be okay.

"We want to make it past our 100 mark, as there are not many cinemas left like ours in the country and we are proud to still be running still. Reel Cinemas are an independent cinema chain and family run business so our future is in good hands."

Head of maintenance at the Bridgnorth attraction, Gary Biddlestone, has worked at the cinema for 50 years and has seen many changes throughout his tenure.

James said: "My employee, Gary Biddlestone, has been here for almost 50 years. He was the chief projectionist and I was his second projectionist.

"When the first Avatar film came out, everyone wanted to see 3D, so we had digital projectors installed and all the projectionists got made redundant or took on different job titles, so I became manager and Gary became head of maintenance.

"Gary now keeps the building in working order, as he converted the upstairs balcony into two more screens back in the 80s himself, so he knows all about the building back to front."