Santa brings his little donkeys to Bridgnorth

Florence and Teddy the donkeys say hello to Archie, 8, and Seb Bishop, 6, along with Santa and one of his elves

Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park spread some festive cheer on Wednesday, with Santa accompanied by Teddy and Florence.

Flanked by the two beloved donkeys, Santa met plenty of local residents - young and old alike - outside the Platform 10 cafe and coffee shop on Bank Street.

Gemma from Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park, said: "It seemed to go really well. We went through the town several times. People couldn't believe there were donkeys walking through the streets.

"People in the shops and pubs thought they'd been drinking too much and came outside to check!"

Santa was accompanied by 42-year-old Florence and 14-year-old Teddy, two of the 19 donkeys at the Shropshire attraction. Florence is the eldest of the donkeys at the animal park.

Gemma added: "We did it for the kids really, we had lots of kids. One boy spoke at length to Santa, but then I could hear lots of crying. I thought, 'Florence has knocked a kid over with her bum'.

"But actually, the boy thought he was on the naughty list, so Santa spent five minutes convincing him that he wasn't."