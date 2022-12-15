Notification Settings

I’d love a Babycham! Retro tipple makes return at Black Country Living Museum pub

It's the drink of choice for visitors at a pub at the Black Country Living Museum amid the festive season – but Babycham isn't just for Christmas.

Bar supervisor Amy Walters with a Babycham at the Elephant and Castle pub at the Black Country Living Museum
The classic drink has been named the best seller so far at the Elephant & Castle pub, a recreation of the Wolverhampton pub demolished in 2001.

The watering hole has formed a centrepiece of the 1940s-1960s area of the Dudley museum as part of its new development project, Forging Ahead.

But it is the classic Babycham drink – which first launched in the UK in 1953 and later shot to fame – which is stealing the show at the attraction.

Simon Briercliffe, a researcher at the museum, shared on social media: "The surprise big seller at our new Elephant & Castle pub is Babycham, which was heavily marketed towards attracting women into typically very male pubs from the late 1950s.

"If anyone tells you that Babycham is just for Christmas, we respectfully disagree."

The original pub itself was a grand Edwardian building built in 1905 and stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road, near Wolverhampton city centre.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

