Volunteer groups help decorate Tamworth Castle for Christmas

Tamworth Castle at Christmas

Tamworth Castle has opened its festive doors this December, to welcome visitors to explore their decorated rooms and Christmas arrangements, kindly created by Dosthill WI and Lady Meadow Sewing Group.

Tamworth Borough Council staff and volunteer groups have been busy creating hand sewn decorations, dressing the castle with flower arrangements, and making additional room setting scenes for five of the themed rooms that include Narnia, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, The Nutcracker, The Night before Christmas and Scrooge’s study complete with Marley’s Ghost.

Families are also invited to book onto the remaining Christmas Experience shows between December 17 and December 20.

The Christmas Experience can be booked between 9.30am and 5.30pm. Tickets are on sale now priced at £17.95 for children and £10 for adults. Book online via tamworthcastle.co.uk/events

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to share our festive décor with visitors this Christmas.

“We had a fantastic response to the return of an annual favourite, Castle by Candlelight on December 10 and December 11. It was lovely to see this evening event enjoyed by so many again.

“We are very fortunate to have Dosthill WI and Lady Meadow Sewing Group to help us with creating traditional festive displays. In previous year’s these amazing groups have helped us create poppies to cascade down the castle wall, knitted flowers across the town to support our Dementia Friendly Community, post box covers, plus much more.

