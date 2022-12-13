Festival lights puts a sparkle into Bridgnorth

Christmas lights in Bridgnorth

High Town and Low Town are festooned with festive lights, adorning the streets and the bridges that cross the River Severn.

Many have been put up - via a specialist contractor - thanks to Bridgnorth Town Council.

Others light up the shop windows as businesses in the town make their contribution.

Alley Katz Toy Shop

The Rotary Club Tree of Thought

And there are two, enormous Christmas trees; one the Tree of Thoughts, the work of the town's Rotary Club.

The town's mayor, Councillor Karen Sawbridge, said there were always lots of compliments about the Christmas lights.

Christmas lights in Bridgnorth

Christmas lights in Bridgnorth

"What is already a magnificent market town truly comes alive at Christmas when it is transformed by the wonderful lights," she said.

The Christmas decorations were the perfect backdrop for a spectacular, illuminated tractor run through the town's streets on Sunday. The event was organised to raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospice and began and finished at the Livestock Market.