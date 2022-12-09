Birmingham Rep recreated as model at Legoland Discovery Centre

Matthew Rowland, Daisy Steere, and Billy Roberts from the cast of Nativity with the Lego recreation of the Birmingham Rep

Cast members from Nativity! The Musical, which is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the theatre, helped to unveil the new model which took three weeks to make as it was added to the famous Miniland.

Built from over 1.5 million bricks, the Miniland features famous iconic buildings and locations from across Birmingham and beyond, including the Rotunda, Selfridges and The Library of Birmingham.

Michelle Thompson, the Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham’s master model builder said: “It was an honour to build The Rep theatre to go into our Miniland at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham. It’s an iconic building and a part of Birmingham’s history, so it made sense to feature it here.

"And what better way to honour it than to have the cast of Nativity here to see it take it’s place next to the library, just in time for Christmas!”

The Lego recreation of the Birmingham Rep and Birmingham Library

Ben Wooldridge, head of communications at The Rep said; “The Rep is the oldest building-based theatre company in the country, with its roots firmly based here in Brum.

"Much like Legoland Discovery Centre’s Miniland, we build and create with imagination at the heart of everything we do, right here in the city centre. It is an honour to recognise The Rep’s place in the city by becoming the first Birmingham theatre to be featured in the spectacular Miniland cityscape.”

Nativity! The Musical returns home to The Rep after a smash-hit run of touring the UK and playing in London’s West End since its world premiere at The Rep in 2017. The cast includes 54 children handpicked from Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Nativity! The Musical, adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt, the creator of the much-loved films, runs at Birmingham Rep until Sat 7 Jan 2023. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.