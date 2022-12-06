Enjoy a Victorian Christmas at National Trust manor in Wolverhampton

Mrs Claus, Santa Claus and Elf inside the Great Parlour Room.

Wightwick Manor has decked its halls with festive apparel to give guests their very own taste of a Victorian Christmas.

Until January 8, visitors can take a wander around the National Trust property to marvel at its decorations, including beautifully decorated trees and festive arrangements made by the property's talented volunteers, all lit by candlelight.

New for this year are Christmas Carol and Charles Dickens-themed 'Manor-Quins' located around the manor.

The Lower Hall at the National Trust's Wightwick Manor

There is also the chance for families to have fun seeing how many knitted Christmas puddings they can spot, hidden around the rooms.

Senior house and collections manager, Helen Bratt-Wyton said: “Wightwick is always a magical place to be at Christmastime and the decorations really are stunning this year, thanks to the fantastic efforts of our volunteers and staff.

“The tea-room will be offering tasty treats such as brie and cranberry sourdough toasties and mincemeat shortbreads, and our shop is full of gift ideas and stocking fillers.

The Great Parlour Room at the National Trust's Wightwick Manor

“We anticipate weekends being popular so if you’re able to come along on a weekday, please do. On selected weekdays we will have musical interludes in the Great Parlour.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing our Victorian Christmas with everyone.”

This event is part of a normal visit to the Manor over the festive season. Booking is not required and normal admission charges apply.

The Family Staircase at the National Trust's Wightwick Manor

Wightwick Manor was built in 1887 by Theodore Mander Wightwick, and the Mander family would have celebrated their Christmases in the property.