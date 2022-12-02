Amazing Lichfield Cathedral light show to bring carols to life

Lichfield Cathedral is putting on a light show with a difference for Christmas 2022

Teaming up with acclaimed animation team Illuminos to bring visitors a joyful experience, the Christmas light show from December 16-22 promises to be entirely unique and engaging.

'Sing Choirs of Angels' will take visitors through the joyful story of the Nativity through the popular carol O Come All Ye Faithful.

On their journey around the cathedral grounds, visitors will be able to marvel at the beauty and stories told in the world-famous Herkonrode stained glass windows.

Lit powerfully from within the building, people visiting the Cathedral can see the jewel-like quality of the glass, a beautiful Christmas lantern.

Moving on to the Bishop's Palace, viewers will see the building transform into a Georgian Christmas dollhouse, complete with opening front and a peep into the interior.

Orchestrating the show on the palace will be an evocation of young Frederick Oakeley, famous for translating O Come All Ye Faithful into English, who lived with his family in the Bishop’s Palace at Lichfield.

The finale of the outdoor light show will see all the famous statues on the west front become a host of singing angels.

Inside the cathedral, there will be a light installation in the centre of the nave, representing the nativity in light, projection and sculpture, a gathering around the Light.

The Dean of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Adrian Dorber said: “This is a most joyful time of year, and we are delighted to be able to share this joy and hope with many people.

"Illuminos have done a wonderful job, taking a familiar carol, that so many cherish; and telling the story outlined in the lyrics of the carol and exploring the carol’s links to Lichfield.”

Sing Choirs of Angels is being sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Richard Winterton said: “The cathedral literally lights up Christmastime in the city and has become an iconic festive spectacle bringing joy to thousands each year

“We can’t wait to experience Sing Choirs of Angels and are proud to continue as headline sponsor of this fantastic Christmas experience.”