Panto star declares Dudley Zoo's Christmas grotto open – Oh yes she does!

Santa being welcomed at Dudley Zoo by Zoe Birkett

Santa was welcomed at Dudley Zoo and Castle by singer and actress Zoe Birkett, who is starring in Aladdin at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

It is the first time the grotto has been able to open for two years following the Covid outbreak.

DZC marketing manager Andrea Hales said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Father Christmas back to his Dudley Zoo grotto this year after a two-year absence due to Covid.

“His elves have been busy over the last few weeks transforming the 11th century castle into ‘The Chronicles of Dudley Zoo’, which looks fantastic, and as the local partner of the Grand Theatre’s pantomime, we were delighted Zoe was able to take time out of her busy schedule of Aladdin rehearsals to come and help us launch our Christmas festivities.”

Santa being welcomed at Dudley Zoo by Zoe Birkett

From now until Christmas Eve, the zoo is set to welcome thousands of excited families to the 40-acre site to meet Santa and visit his reindeer in their paddock, which has also been festively decorated for the occasion.

More than 60 real Norway spruce evergreen trees have also been added around the zoo, where they line the courtyard route to the grotto, as well as decorating the farm barn and Queen Mary Restaurant.

After Christmas, the zoo’s gardeners will chip the trees to use as an inexpensive floor covering across the site or they’ll be given whole to some of the animals as seasonal enrichment.

Tickets for Santa’s grotto, not only includes a trip to the grotto on the Santa Express land train and a special gift presented in an exclusive DZC festive bag-for-life, but also zoo admission, allowing families the rest of the day to visit all the site’s animal species, including its many 2022 babies, who will be celebrating Christmas for the first time this year.