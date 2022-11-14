Notification Settings

Hellboy star Ron draws the crowds at NEC Comic Con show

By Deborah Hardiman

Hellboy star Ron Pearlman pulled the crowds at the popular MCM Comic Con festival at the NEC in Birmingham at the weekend.

Ron Pearlman
Ron Pearlman

Costume-clad crowds flocked to hear his stage interview and to catch a glimpse of TV, film and animation actors from video games including Witcher, Resident Evil, and Cyber Punk to WWE wrestlers Trish Stratus and Mickie James, both former world champions.

Trish Stratuss

Pearlman took the stage to greet sci-fi fans and pop culture fans and to offer advice on life and acting. Hellboy is a fictional character created by writer-artist Mike Mignola.

Comic Con

While Alec Newman, of Dune fame, and Star Trek gave an account of how he sneaked onto the set at Paramount Studios to sit in Captain Picard's seat.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

