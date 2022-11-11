Khumbu the Snow Leopard

From Saturday, December 17 to Tuesday, January 3, visitors to the zoo will be transported to the snowy peaks of the Himalayan mountains.

Snow-flocked trees and festoon lighting will immerse guests in a winter experience, where they will have the chance to visit the zoo’s award-winning snow leopard habitat for a chance to see the incredible creatures up close.

Guests can also enjoy a host of festive activities and entertainment guaranteed to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Families can get their skates on at the zoo’s first-ever ice skating rink, for just £9.99 per person.

Visitors can take a spin on the ice and then warm up at Après Zoo, an alpine-style hut serving mulled wine, hot chocolate and tasty festive-themed snacks.

The Zoo’s View restaurant will also be transformed into a cosy Alpine Lodge, offering guests a variety of delicious lunch options with a festive twist, including tasty Pigs in Blanket pizza.

From December 20-24, visitors will also have the chance to capture the all-important Santa Selfie, with Santa stopping by for a special meet and greet before he parks his sleigh for photos at the Zoo’s Snowy Peaks and there will even be a festive sing-along.

Visitors can also strike a pose in the zoo’s cable car photo point, for take-away snaps that everyone can enjoy.

You can also stop off at the Icy Outpost, an experiential education station that teaches children about Snow leopards, in the wild; what makes them unique and how we can learn to protect them.

David Meek, Interim CEO at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to announce our brand-new Alpine Adventure at the Zoo this festive season.

"It’s a chance for families and visitors of all ages to come together for fun, food and festivities as we kick-start our winter season with an awe-inspiring experience. And by spending the day with us, every single visitor will be supporting the Zoo’s vital conservation work to protect and preserve some of the planet’s most vulnerable species.”