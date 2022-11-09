Father Christmas workshop fun at Birmingham's Cadbury World

Cadbury World

Treats include a Father Christmas stage show featuring toe-tapping Christmas jingles, a sleigh filled with chocolate gifts for all little helpers at the show. There will be performances throughout the day, giving visitors opportunities to catch the man in the red suit before he rounds ups his reindeers on December 24.

A Cinderella pantomime will make an extravagant return with 10 performances a day in the attraction’s marquee. The seasonal shows will run on weekends from November 19-December 18 then midweek from December 19-23.

Other activities include tours of chocolate zones, such as chocolate making zone, the Crunchie rollercoaster ride, 4D chocolate adventure zone, as well as the Have A Go zone and more.

Cadbury World's marketing manager Diane Mitchell says: “Christmas at Cadbury World is a truly magical experience and we’re so excited to share our festive cheer with guests this year.

“With a whole host of chocolatey zones to explore and a variety of enchanting entertainment taking place, including the Santa stage show and Cinderella pantomime, Cadbury World has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained this Christmas.”

Cadbury World is based in the historic village of Bournville near Birmingham city centre where visitors can learn all about the history, magic and making of Cadbury chocolate.