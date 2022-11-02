Bonfire Night: Events across West Midlands and Staffordshire and how to get tickets for firework displays

Stourbridge - Family bonfire and firework event at Stourbridge Rugby Club. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm which will then be followed by fireworks lighting up the sky. A DJ will be keeping everyone entertained, with food and drink available. Tickets are priced at £9 per adult, £5 per child, and they also do a family ticket priced at £22 for two adults and three children. Full event and ticket booking information is online at allevents.in/stourbridge/family-bonfire-and-firework-event/