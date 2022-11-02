Bonfire Night: Events across West Midlands and Staffordshire and how to get tickets for firework displays

With Bonfire Night falling on a Saturday this year, it's going to be one of the loudest, busiest, most colourful nights as celebrations mark the anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot.
Firework displays and bonfires are taking place across the West Midlands, with residents spoilt for choice on where to actually visit.
There will be stunning displays, with the popular evenings returning such as the Himley bonfire and fireworks, Wolverhampton Racecourse fireworks display, Walsall's Arboretum bonfire and fireworks display, plus many more.
We've compiled a list of events taking place around Saturday, November 5, with some requiring prior ticket booking.
Bonfire night events in West Midlands:
Friday, November 4
Stourbridge - Family bonfire and firework event at Stourbridge Rugby Club. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm which will then be followed by fireworks lighting up the sky. A DJ will be keeping everyone entertained, with food and drink available. Tickets are priced at £9 per adult, £5 per child, and they also do a family ticket priced at £22 for two adults and three children. Full event and ticket booking information is online at allevents.in/stourbridge/family-bonfire-and-firework-event/
Bloxwich - King George V Playing Field bonfire and fireworks, Bloxwich. Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire set to be lit at 6.30pm and the firework display will begin at 7pm. A wide range of catering stalls will be available along with a fun fair. Tickets are priced at £8.50 per adult, and child tickets at £5.50, and family tickets are available. Full event and ticket booking information is available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/
West Bromwich - Illuminated garden and playground at Dartmouth Park. From 5pm to 9pm, Dartmouth Park will be transformed into a mini world stage, dressed with illuminated globes and flags, with themed zones including a shopping bazaar, a night souk with food from around the world, a carnevale zone with fair rides and family stalls, Monaco VIP zone with cocktails and prosecco and The Island family zone with safe viewing and family entertainment. Tickets are priced from £6 per adult, and from £5 per child, with family tickets available. Full event and ticket booking information can be found at ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/west-bromwich/dartmouth-park-west-bromwich/fireworks-spectacular
Alton Towers - The Alton Towers Ultimate Fireworks spectacular is taking place over the weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The theme park will be open throughout the day, and the fireworks display begins at 9pm. Full event and booking information can be found on the Alton Towers website: altontowers.com/explore/events/fireworks/
Saturday, November 5
Wolverhampton Racecourse - Dunstall Park fireworks display. Gates open at 4pm, children's firework display @ 6.30pm, main firework display @ 8.30pm. Tickets available online, adults priced at £7 each, and children aged 3-15 £5 each. See wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/wolverhampton-fireworks-at-the-racecourse
Dudley - Himley Hall bonfire and works. The event runs from 4.30pm to 10.30pm, and as well as a huge bonfire and spectacular firework display, there will be night market, street entertainers and a huge fun fair. There are a variety of different tickets including standard adult, children and also family tickets, as well as their premium/VIP tickets. Prices start at £11 per adult and £6 per child. Full event and ticket booking details are at seetickets.com/event/himley-bonfire-and-fireworks-display-2022/himley-hall/
Walsall - Arboretum bonfire and firework display. For the first time since 2019, a bonfire night celebration will be taking place at Walsall Arboretum. Gates open at 5pm, with a fun fair taking place before the firework display at 7pm. Tickets are £8.50 per adult, £5.50 per child, £20 for a family of four. Tickets can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/
Bewdley - 'Hopfest on fire', a family fun event is taking place at Hopleys Family camping from 4pm to 10pm, including a bonfire, fireworks display, live music, street food stalls, kids' activities and more. Full event information can be found at skiddle.com/whats-on/Stourport-On-Severn/Hopleys-Family-Camping/HOPFEST-ON-FIRE---Saturday-5th-Nov
Birmingham - The city's biggest fireworks display is taking place at Edgbaston Stadium, with a huge firework display, a funfair, and lots of food and drink options. Gates open at 5.30pm, and the fireworks start at 7.45pm. Full event and ticket information is at edgbaston.com/events/event-guide-fireworks/
Rugeley - The town's cricket club will be hosting a fun-filled evening, with a fairground, food vans, a licensed bar plus much more, along with a huge fireworks display. Tickets are £10 per adult, and £5 per child under 16, and anyone aged 3 and under can enter for free. Full event and ticket information can be found at eventbrite.co.uk/e/rugeley-cricket-club-fireworks-bonfire-event-tickets
West Bromwich - Dartmouth Park fireworks display will be holding the largest choreographed firework display to ever take place in Sandwell. From 5pm to 9pm, the park will be transformed into a mini-world stage, with foods available from around the world. Tickets start from £9 per adult, and children from £7, with additional family tickets available. Full information and booking details can be found online: ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/west-bromwich/dartmouth-park-west-bromwich/fireworks-spectacular
Sunday, November 6
Stafford - A fireworks extravaganza is taking place at Staffordshire County Showground. A funfair will available for guests, along with lots of food and drink options. Gates open at 4pm, the fireworks display begins at 7pm, and the event finishes at 9pm. Adult tickets are priced at £8 each, and children priced at £3 each. Full event information and booking details can be found at eventbrite.co.uk/e/staffordshire-fireworks-extravaganza-2022-tickets
Weston Park - Bonfire and fireworks night at the historic parkland, centred around a giant bonfire, with traditional fun fair. Tasty street food and you can enjoy local ale from the award winning Hobsons Brewery while soaking up the atmosphere. Two firework displays will rocket into action at 6pm and 7.30pm with a dazzling finale. Gates open at 3pm, the bonfire will be lit at 5pm. Standard Admission is £35 per car (up to 7 people). Full event information and ticket booking can be found at weston-park.com/event/bonfire-fireworks