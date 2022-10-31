The award-winning Walsall Scare Maze returns for a fifth year of fear

Elliot Benton , Matthew Lee, Zac Humpage and Alex Jardine with some of the creepy characters from The Scarehouse

The award-winning Walsall Scare Maze has returned for a fifth year of fear and has been attracting thrillseekers of all ages since opening the doors of its latest attraction.

Created by business partners Mathew Lee and Zac Humpage, visitors can explore the creepy former residence of the creator of some of the UK's most frightening haunted houses.

For anyone that is unfamiliar with scare mazes, they are live action attractions that immerse guests in a simulated horror story.

A combination of different tactics can be used to scare visitors as they make they way around the maze.

"I usually describe it as being like a ghost train but without the train and with live actors, " says Mathew, who has been designing and creating scare attractions since 2013.

Mathew and Zac joined forces in 2017 to create the attraction and build and design a new experience for brave visitors every year.

They have attracted fans from far and wide and in 2019 received industry recognition when they were the handed the award for UK’s Best Halloween Attraction for their 2018 maze,The Ward, by ScareCon.

"It was a massive thing for us, I'm really proud because we beat big attractions like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park," says Mathew.

In recent years there have been a growing number of scare mazes opening their doors all over the UK.

"I don't think we will be as big as America for a good while yet but scare mazes are becoming more and more popular. There are a lot of scare mazes that will pop-up, either permanent or temporary, all over the country," he tells Weekend.

So why do people enjoy being scared? "I think it's the adrenalin rush. It's why we ride rollercoasters," says Mathew.

"It's the same with being scared, it can be in different ways like a jump scare, when someone jumps out or a suspense scare, like watching a thriller movie.

"It's like a rollercoaster with ups and downs, if you can get the balance right, people will like it because it's a thrill to be scared," he explains.

Mathew and Zac began planning this year's attraction, The Scarehouse, located in Birchills Street, Walsall, in January.

"Designing and building is a constant on-going programme. I get asked where I get my inspiration from a lot. My head is full of wild imagination. Inspiration can come from anything and everything," says Mathew.

Setting the scene for The Scarehouse, they say: "With Halloween approaching, what better way to get in the mood then to explore the infamous house once resident to the master of fear and creator of some the UK's most frightening haunted houses and award winning scare attractions.

"This house was turned museum to show off some of his best work from many different attractions, props and costumes but after reports of guests going missing, it was closed down and left to rot for years.

"The master of fear used the cellar of the house as his workshop and locals still report strange sounds coming from within the building.

"Now, as urban explorers, you get a chance to see for yourself. Are those strange noises really coming from inside this building?

"Did guests really go missing? Are the old props really alive? Does the master of fear still reside in the house?"

The actors are a vital part of the experience and they have 35-40 on the books available to perform as the creepy characters waiting to meet visitors.

They include people with acting experience as well as those who are new to the industry.

"We train and teach people who have never acted before so they get experience in immersive theatre and make-up skills," says Mathew.

Since launching the scare maze earlier the month, they have received lots of positive feedback.

"The support we get, from Walsall and all over the West Midlands, is fantastic. It's a fun thing to do and people don't have to travel far because it's on their doorstep. People seem to flock here," says Mathew.

"People should visit if they want a good night and a mix of being scared and entertained - we want people to feel they have been entertained. The special effects and actors are second to none."