Halloween fun on offer at Drayton Manor Park

There's lots going on at Drayton Manor for Halloween

Drayton Manor Resort has revealed its line-up of spine-tingling new experiences for Halloween, running until Sunday.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to have announced a haunting new line-up of events for Halloween 2022.

“The spooky season is one of the highlights of the year and our talented team have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make this Halloween our most fun and frightful yet!

"We anticipate demand will be higher than ever and encourage those interested to book in advance to secure their tickets. We can wait to see – and scare – you all!”

Guests can enjoy the new Pumpkin Smash Bash, open from 10:30am-5pm daily, for fun-seekers of all ages to enjoy.

As well as experiencing the best of Adventure Cove and the thrill of Vikings, visitors can also head into the Castle of Spooks – a 15-minute walk-around experience with scary stories and sing-a-longs to classic trick-or-treating with special Halloween characters.

Thomas fans can also discover the Island of Sodor, decorated with pumpkins, cobwebs and hay bales aplenty, and dance along with Sir Topham Hatt himself during daily live performances.

As evenings roll around, guests can expect the ultimate scare experience at Night at The Manor – another frightful new addition to Drayton Manor’s Halloween line-up, for those aged 14 and over.

Open from 5pm-9pm on selected evenings during Halloween, the Castle of Screams is sure to up the fear factor with an immersive 15-minute walk in the dark, where those who dare to enter will have to brave countless jump-scares from ghoulish inhabitants.

The resort’s much-loved Polperro Train will also be transformed into The Haunted Express for guests to take a riveting ride with an eerie audio scare experience like no other.

Joined by a host of creepy characters, guests can hop-up aboard the ghostly train with a ‘one way ticket, offering no return’ and embark on a frightful journey around the resort.

As night falls, visitors are invited to take a ghastly torchlit walk on the Hunt for Zebidiah, where they can delve into gruesome past events on this terrifying guided tour.

Older thrill-seekers will also have the chance to board their favourite attractions after dark, with the opportunity to head to the Vikings area and enjoy exhilarating rides such as the spinning Thor Disk O’Coaster, and hypnotic family-thrill ride, Loki. The Halloween Vikings Party is not to be missed – with Drayton Manor’s resident DJ also on hand to play dance anthems.