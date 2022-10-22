Notification Settings

Cadbury World is offering deal for students

By Matthew Panter

Students can enjoy a choc-filled day for less after Cadbury World relaunched its special student offer

Cadbury World is a great day out

From Monday to Fridays until December 16, students can take advantage of an offer to enjoy a day at the Birmingham for just £10, can enjoy a day that’s choc-full of fun.

Among the attraction’s highlights are the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone where visitors can experience the sensation of riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Students can also get creative at the Green Screen and can choose from an array of chocolatey backdrops including the chance to take a soak in the Flake bath and surf on a Cadbury Dairy Milk bar.

Visitors can also come face to face with the famous drumming gorilla in Advertising Avenue and discover The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “We’re excited to have relaunched our special student discount.

“So, whether you need a break from studying or simply want to enjoy a day that promises to be choc-full of fun with your friends, we’d love to welcome you to Cadbury World.” where you can enjoy our chocolatey zones for less!”

For more information, visit cadburyworld.co.uk and use the code CWST2022 on checkout.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

