Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alton Towers offering once in a life time chance to be on final ride of Nemesis

By Sunil MiddaAttractionsPublished: Comments

Alton Towers is offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to be on the final ride of their famous Nemesis attraction.

The Nemesis at Alton Towers is closing on November 6.
The Nemesis at Alton Towers is closing on November 6.

The ride, which is due to close on Sunday, November 6, is going to undergo a major revamp and return in 2024, and so the theme park is now running a competition for thrillseekers to be able to be one of the lucky ones to have a seat on the final ride with its creator, John Wardley.

An announcement of the closure of the ride was made last month - drawing a huge response on social media, due to the high popularity of the attraction.

Visitors attending Alton Towers theme park on November 6 and choose to ride it on its final day, will be able to get their hands on a limited edition photo.

The Nemesis at Alton Towers is closing on November 6.

Anyone that wants to enter the competition to be on the final ride can via the Alton Towers website: altontowers.com/nemesislastride

Nemesis was Europe’s first inverted roller coaster when it launched in 1994 and remains one of the UK’s best-loved rollercoasters today. Riders experience 3.5 G-force as they race past the rocks and rivers of the theme park’s Forbidden Valley at speeds of up to 50mph.

Nemesis will return in 2024 following its transformation. Details of the transformation are being kept under wraps for now with more information to be revealed nearer the time.

Attractions
Entertainment
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News