Alton Towers offering once in a life time chance to be on final ride of Nemesis

The Nemesis at Alton Towers is closing on November 6.

The ride, which is due to close on Sunday, November 6, is going to undergo a major revamp and return in 2024, and so the theme park is now running a competition for thrillseekers to be able to be one of the lucky ones to have a seat on the final ride with its creator, John Wardley.

An announcement of the closure of the ride was made last month - drawing a huge response on social media, due to the high popularity of the attraction.

Visitors attending Alton Towers theme park on November 6 and choose to ride it on its final day, will be able to get their hands on a limited edition photo.

Anyone that wants to enter the competition to be on the final ride can via the Alton Towers website: altontowers.com/nemesislastride

Nemesis was Europe’s first inverted roller coaster when it launched in 1994 and remains one of the UK’s best-loved rollercoasters today. Riders experience 3.5 G-force as they race past the rocks and rivers of the theme park’s Forbidden Valley at speeds of up to 50mph.