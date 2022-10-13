Get involved with Halloween half-term fun at Dudley Zoo

Bornean orangutan, Jazz, with a pumpkin

People can join the zoo’s education team each day for Skull Skool, when visitors can help identify some brilliant and bizarre skulls and skeletons from a varied collection of biofacts and artefacts.

Many of them have been donated to DZC over the years from customs and trading standards.

Visitors can get into the spooky spirit by taking part in a Vital Venoms and Practical Poisons trail around the 40-acre site, which aims to shine a light on some of the fascinating and overlooked species.

Learn more about the rarest and scariest animals in the world with an extended talk programme and visit the zoo’s most creepy critters including bats, snakes, vampire crabs, poison dart frogs and spiders.

Head of education and conservation, Jack Williams, with some of the artefacts for Skull Skool

And people can explore the 11th century Dudley Castle, which is reportedly one of the most haunted venues in the country and discover about those who allegedly continue to roam the cobbled grounds, including the infamous Grey Lady and the drummer boy.

Plus, there’s a spooktacular saving on pre-booked online half term tickets, with 500, £12 tickets available each day between October 22 to 30, subject to availability.

Zoo manager Matt Lewis said: “We have a fangtastic half term week planned, so visit DZC if you dare and come and join the fun.”