Christmas is on way as Winter Funland set for return to Birmingham

Some of the team at last year's event

Winter Funland is heading back to Birmingham's NEC Arena from Saturday, December 10 to Monday, January 2 as a 250,000 square foot space is transformed into a festive wonderland.

The Funland comprises a gigantic ice-skating rink, a 2,000 seater Christmas extravaganza circus show, a full-size fairground, and Santa’s Grotto.

Glen Ramsden, Winter Funland Birmingham event manager, said: “2022 has been a tough year for so many people, due to costs rising and we understand many people are finding it difficult.

"However, if families are looking for a day out to treat the family, and to celebrate the most magical time of the year, in a spectacular way, then Winter Funland is perfect. It has everything under one roof, for families to enjoy and make some lovely memories.

“The tickets include unlimited time on the rides which has traditional Waltzers and roller coasters and family favourite, the Dodgems, access to the skating rink which is perfect for all the family whether you are a pro or using one of our penguin aides, and the circus which has both classic entertainment with clowns and acrobats, to some more extreme acts. It’s not to be missed!”

This Christmas extravaganza will also include a festive sweet and savoury food and drink market including halal food, mulled wine and sweet shop, mischievous elves popping up all over the place plus the chance to meet with Father Christmas.

There will also be elves flying through the air on their powerful motorbikes delivering a breath-taking motorbike aerial display.

Tickets cost £26 each, or £100 for a family of four, plus a booking fee. Children under three and carers go free but still need tickets.

Grotto visits are £7 per child, including a present and one adult goes free. These must be pre-booked, along with discounted parking when purchasing tickets.