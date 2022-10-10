Review: Scarefest at Alton Towers offers frights and fun in a jam-packed day out

The Alton Ancestors

Darkness hadn't descended yet but a chill was starting to grip the air as a dozen dancers called the Alton Ancestors, dressed in brilliant costumes and fully immersed in character, entertained crowds.

Scarefest at Alton Towers

As I sipped a hot chocolate, watching their energetic dance routines, it got me thinking about how, even away from the adrenalin-inducing rides and terrifying experiences, the theme park has got the haunted season down to a fine art.

Just walking around, you become fully submerged in the spirit of Halloween. A large stage, for example, hosts a number of family-friendly shows at regular intervals throughout the day.

Families can enjoy Patch's Trick or Treat Party, a Fancy Dress Parade, spooky adventures with the Freaky Five, and a Halloween dance party.

Watching the entertainment can all be done while grabbing some food and drink from one of several Halloween food outlets near the stage, such as Skelvin's Scary Churros, Trick and Treats, Freaky Fries and Oozy Boozy.

Eleanor Panter, 10, with two of the dancing ghosts

For those with younger children, the ever-popular CBeebies Land hosts a Monster Ball and the whole park is spookily decorated with cobwebs and a vast array of pumpkins, some of which you can go into to get your picture taken.

So, before you have even fully experienced any of the Halloween-themed mazes and rides, you already feel in the mood for the day ahead.

Of the Halloween-themed activities, The Invitation is Alton Towers' brand-new scare attraction which is recommended for over-12s.

An audio experience, most of it takes place in complete darkness, as guests are invited to visit the Lakeside Cemetery mausoleum where 'a friendly funeral director is dying to meet you'.

Pumpkins are dotted all around the theme park

The attraction's description is: "Enter the vault to choose your final resting place but proceed with caution, you will not be alone, some caskets have already been filled and their occupants are keen to meet you."

If that's not enough to send chills down your spine, you're a tougher person than I! Without giving away details of The Invitation – you need to experience it without any spoilers – it uncertainly got my heart pumping as fear clutches your mind and body with a tight grip.

A glutton for punishment, I also tried The Attic, Terror in the Towers. Greeted by a sinister looking figure, he explained to the group how the Theme Park’s famous and historical Tower ruins were rumoured to be haunted by ‘The Governess’.

"Local legend says she is eternally trying to avenge the death of her charges," he said.

The Attic. Pics: F Stop Press Ltd.

On heading into the attraction, he whispered 'You don't want to be at the back!' to me. By, which time it was too late. I was stuck there, with the rest of my family and others ahead.

It meant I spent much of the time looking over my shoulder, fearing the worst, while also hearing screams in front of me.

There were plenty of jumps and bumps and I was glad when the end came but also, reflecting afterwards, really enjoyed it.

Other frightening attractions to try are Darkest Depths, a terrifying new adventure aboard The Mutiny, a notoriously spine-chilling ghost ship and Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover The Legend of the Skin Snatchers.

Pictured is the Altonville Mine Tours: Uncover the Legend of the Skin Snatchers

For those with younger families, I'd recommend Trick O Treat Town with Haribo. This was spooky but in a fun way, as your child is given a tote bag upon entering the indoor attraction ahead of a walk down Spooky Avenue, Treat Street, Witchy Woods, The Graveyard and The Hill.

My daughter Eleanor got to knock on a host of doors, opened by zombies, witches and all, while collecting lots of sweet treats. Coming out of an attraction with a bag of Haribo, what's not to like?

A visit to the Alton Towers dungeon is highly recommended experience too. As a family we enjoyed a boat ride through a dark and dingy tunnel, meeting a fair amount of gruesome characters along the way. It's an interactive experience which also gives a little education on trials of the past, torture and disease, unpleasant parts of history and the haunting at the end adds to your Scarefest experience.

The garden lights walk

We stayed for the full day, pretty much, to allow darkness to fall so we could take the garden lights walk. This was atmospheric, but more beautiful than scary, with colourful lights showing up the stunning gardens.

It was the perfect was to end a frighteningly good day. Alton Towers Resort is celebrating 15 years of its award-winning Scarefest this year. The signs on there's a lot more to come.