Alton Towers opens new spooky attraction as theme park celebrates 15 years of Scarefest

Scarefest will take place at Alton Towers until the end of October

The theme park is celebrating 15 years of its award-winning Scarefest and The Invitation is a brand new immersive attraction and audio experience, most of which takes place in complete darkness.

Guests are invited to visit the Lakeside Cemetery mausoleum and enter a vault.

In a chilling promo video released by the park, a man can be seen walking through the Lakeside Cemetery with headphones on and descending into the burial chamber, before disappearing into total darkness.

The new scare attraction is the latest addition to the theme park’s line-up of thrilling frights and family spooks.

The Invitation – Brand new for 2022, a horrifyingly unique, immersive scare attraction, never seen or heard at Scarefest before. Take your seat for the ultimate heart racing, palm sweating, spine-tingling experience.



Book now, we dare you. https://t.co/yM3muD1twd pic.twitter.com/gY2h3gtqNW — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) September 6, 2022

The resort has confirmed the return of three multi-award winning, terrifying mazes, plus the family favourite Trick O Treat Town is back for a second year.

Chris Carter, events and entertainments director at Alton Towers, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 15 years of our award-winning Scarefest and to celebrate, we have got a host of fun and thrills for families and thrill-seekers.

“We are excited to bring a brand new terrifying scare attraction to the event, as well as the return of our hugely popular scare mazes and family attractions.

“We remain committed to creating a much-needed form of escapism for families and thrill-seekers across the UK and beyond.

"We are so excited to welcome guests to the resort and to share our incredible line-up of seasonal entertainment, which we’re sure our guests will love.”

Scarefest is taking place at Alton Towers this weekend, then each day from October 14 to 31.