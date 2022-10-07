Historic rally back in Shropshire this month

The historic rally returns to the county this month

Racing enthusiasts are gearing up for the 2022 Historic Rally Festival, which will feature a night stage at Weston Park on Saturday, October 15, before a full day of racing in the grounds of the stately home the following day.

The event begins with a Ceremonial Start and Live Scrutineering at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park before the cars head to Ironbridge.

Around 60 cars are expected to navigate the stage, and event organiser Warner Lewis said: “This year will be bigger and better than ever. We’ve built some new viewing areas to get closer to the action and for the first time, a meet and greet with drivers on the Sunday.

“There’s plenty of action in Telford, with the QEII Arena and Town Park all open and free to spectators. Ironbridge is an exciting new opportunity for us and we look forward to tackling the stages around the old power station.”

Warner added: “Cars will be fitting headlamps ready for the dusk stage at Weston Park, where the festival atmosphere will reach rally fever pitch, with music from tribute group Fleetwood Mad and a firework finale.”

Sunday will be a full day of action at Weston Park with one of the longest rally stages ever held in the parkland.

Tower Loop will see the cars head round and up to one of the highest spots of the park before descending down into the heart of the park and the Water Splash.

New for this year will be crossing points to access the inner areas of the rally stages, increasing viewing opportunities for spectators and the special “meet and greet” session on Sunday lunchtime.

“This will be a great chance for spectators to get a good look at the cars, meet the drivers and get fully immersed into the event,” Warner added.

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “Following the success of the launch year we are looking forward to more full throttle rallying action around the famous Weston stages. The team at Rallying History have added more spectacle to the event this year – including the night stages and closer views for the spectators. It’s not to be missed.”

The event also features a craft village, a local artisan food and street food market, local ales and ciders, a fun fair and a club area.

There is also the opportunity to pitch motorhomes or caravans on site if booked in advance.